Iconic traffic light in Jacksonville's Five Points area moving as part of $4M traffic project

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    A $4 million traffic project could soon include moving the Five Points' iconic traffic light.

    As part of the city’s five-year capital improvement program, Lomax Street will become a one-way, eastbound street. 

    The program would also extend sidewalks and move traffic lights.

    But small-business owners are concerned that 18 months of construction in the area could slow down foot traffic to their shops. 

    “An 18-month time frame of a street being shut down on a small business has a huge impact,” Generation Us general manager Allen Goppi said.

    Still, shoppers said they wont be deterred from visiting the area, despite having to park farther away due to construction.

    "That’s part of the charm of it is walking, getting the fresh air and the sunshine,” Kim Vortech said.

    The city’s Capital Improvement Program states that $3.5 million of the $4 million allotted to the area will be pushed beyond the 2021-22 budget year. 

