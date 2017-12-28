Jacksonville mother says she was scammed out of home, savings by man she thought was her boyfriend

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Attorney’s Office investigators in Jacksonville are looking for a man accused of scamming a local mother and child out of their home and savings.

The victim tells Action News Jax she trusted Friend Rizkkhalil, but he stole $69,000 from her.

"I needed somebody, but nice guy. Not everybody. To talk or share my story, my life. When I see him, I thought maybe he's [a] good man," scam victim Fatemeh Jahromi said.

Rizkkhalil allegedly faked a relationship with the mother to gain her trust before disappearing. The State Attorney's Office is now looking for him, and believes he may have other victims.

PLEASE RT! 50-year-old Friend Rizkkhali is a fugitive from justice. Wanted for scamming a local mom and her son out of their home & $69,000. At 5, one of his victims is speaking out @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/PTLQ8j0Sfj — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) December 27, 2017

They’re asking those victims to come forward.

Rizkkhalil, 50, is an Egyptian national who investigators with the State Attorney's Office say poses as a suave ladies' man and CIA agent.

He sometimes uses the alias “Fred Ramsey.”

“I trust because he showed me he was very respectful to me and my son,” Jahromi said.

Jahromi moved to Jacksonville from Iran nine years ago.

She held a job and owned her own home. In late August, she met Rizkkhalil while buying coffee at Starbucks.

“He came to me and said, ‘Can I pay the coffee for you?’ and I said, ‘No thank you,’” Jahromi said.

He insisted, they started talking, and eventually started dating.

Jahromi said Rizkkhalil later convinced her to sell her house.

“He said, ‘You have to sell it because this location not good for you and for your son,’” Jahromi said.

He found a real-estate agent, and even helped move all her stuff to a storage unit.

Once the sale was final, he convinced Jahromi to transfer the profits from the sale to a bank account of his choosing.

“And also $10,000 from my savings, he took that,” Jahromi said.

Rizkkahlil then disappeared after all three took a trip to Orlando.

Investigator John Zipperer is asking other victims to come forward.

“I fear there are many others,” said Zipperer.

“I've obtained a warrant for him for this particular crime involving Fatemeh and he is a fugitive at this point,” Zipperer said.

According to Zipperer, last year another woman came forward alleging a similar situation with Rizkkahlil but she got suspicious of him and broke up with him.

“He's done similar things out on the west coast in the past,” Zipperer said.

Zipperer believes Rizkkahlil has been scamming women since at least 2008.

“Nobody that works for the CIA is going to tell you they work for the CIA,” Zipperer said.

Zipperer believes some victims may be too embarrassed to come forward or may not believe they were victims of a crime.

“It is a crime if somebody took your home, your money, your possessions, whatever they took from you, that's a crime,” Zipperer said.

If you believe you’ve been a victim you’re asked to call the state attorney’s office at (904) 255-2500.

"I trust[ed] because he showed me he was very respectful". Hear more from alleged victim of suspected con man who investigators say stole $69,000 from Jacksonville mom. Why there could be more victims, next at 5 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tTQb9Z6rgV — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) December 27, 2017

