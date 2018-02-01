0 'It was shaking uncontrollably:' Sick raccoons euthanized in Orange Park

Town leaders are warning people after several sick raccoons were found in Clay County.

“It was laying on its side and it was shaking uncontrollably,” Paul W. Nichols, who found one of the sick raccoons, said.

Nichols tells Action News Jax that he had just gotten home when he saw the raccoon standing outside his home in broad daylight.

“He got up on his hind paws and sort of stared out into the distance,” Nichols said.

He said he sat outside and watched the raccoon for an hour and a half as he waited for animal control.

“He would sit on his hindquarters and fold over and put his head on the asphalt,” Nichols said. “The raccoon started going through convulsions. It was laying on its side and it was shaking uncontrollably.”

Nichols says the animal was euthanized.

Animal control said the raccoon found in Nichols’ cul-de-sac was just one of eight seen throughout the county.

Raccoons were spotted on Fatio Lane, Laurel Lane, Park Avenue near Park Place apartments, River Road, near The Club Continental, and on Plainfield and Milwaukee avenues.

Six raccoons were euthanized and two ran off into the woods, according to animal control.

Town leaders said the raccoons showed signs of distemper, an infection that does not affect humans but can cause death in pets if they aren't vaccinated.

“Do they bite? Do they not bite? I’ve heard raccoons can be very vicious to other animals,” Michael Richey said.

He showed Action News Jax a raccoon-proof garbage can that he said he bought after Christmas because raccoons kept getting into his trash.

Richey said he’ll be keeping a closer eye on his grandchildren when they visit his house.

“I’ll tell them not to play with the animals in the yard if they see them,” Richey said.

A Town of Orange Park spokesperson said you should make sure your pets' shots are current so they do not get infected by the sick raccoons.

Town leaders said if you see what appears to be a sick raccoon, especially during the day, to call the Orange Park Police Department.

