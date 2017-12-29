Jacksonville Beach City Council looking to expand times dogs can walk on the beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Neighbor Byron Davis walks his two dogs every weekend.
“We go down to spots on the beach (where) a lot of people won’t be,” Davis said.
He can only walk his dogs on Jacksonville Beach from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
But that can soon change, because Jacksonville Beach commissioners want their rules to mirror the current ones that Neptune Beach has.
A few months back, Neptune Beach passed an ordinance that allows dogs on the beach 24-7 from October 1 to March 31.
During busier months, from April 1 through September 30, the restricted 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. times kick in.
“I’d love it. That would be awesome, incredible,” Davis said.
Davis said that would be convenient for dog owners.
“We would love to come to Jax Beach and we just go elsewhere till the law permits it,” he said.
The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach said the ordinance just needs to pass its second reading at the next city council meeting.
