0 Jacksonville Beach looking into contracting fire services with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach firefighters are wondering if and when they could possibly get help from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Since October, Jacksonville Beach fire union President Lance Sparrow said they’ve been talking about contracting out fire services with the city of Jacksonville.

He said something like this is needed because they aren’t meeting national recommendations.

He said there are usually about eight firefighters in total between the two Jacksonville Beach fire stations.

“NFPA 1710 requires right now a minimum of 15 firefighters on an initial alarm on single-story residential,” Sparrow said.

There are also multiple high-rises in Jacksonville Beach where in a mutual aid situation, JFRD would respond, but that also takes time.

“If there’s a mutual aid request from Jacksonville Beach, JFRD will respond there and supplement that, but it’s a matter of timing. Seconds count as lives,” said Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse.

Wyse said JFRD said if the contract happens, this could speed up response times.

"People call from 911 from their cellphone. A lot of these are rerouted to Jacksonville's dispatch, which gets routed back to our dispatch,” Sparrow said.

“If you're under one system, one dispatch system, that won’t happen,” Wyse said.

We spoke with Jacksonville Beach City Manager George Forbes who said the City of Jacksonville Beach is interested in pursuing the contract and, right now, they’re looking into seeing if it will be cost-effective.

