Jacksonville Beach neighbors wait for answers in missing woman case

Jacksonville Beach neighbors are waiting to learn if a body found in the marsh near the Intracoastal waterway is that of a missing 35-year-old woman.

Detectives were at Suzanne Carlson's home in The Sanctuary community in Jacksonville Beach Sunday, a day after officers found a woman's body nearby.

Police found the body while searching for Carlson two days after she was reported missing.

"It’s a heartbreak to know that she was, at least I heard, was knocking on somebody’s door, then after that she disappeared," neighbor Mark Holtsinger said.

Officers first visited Carlson's home Thursday morning, after several neighbors said Carlson knocked on their doors at approximately 3 a.m.

They told police she was acting irrationally. When officers got to her house, they found her front door unlocked and her garage door open, according to a police report.

Police say her shower was running, but officers found no sign of Carlson.

Carlson's fiance reported her missing later that day when he got home from a trip and couldn't find her.

"It’s a shame that someone couldn’t help her," neighbor Tina Holtsinger said. "I’m sure that they’re regretting that now, and I feel for them too. Because now, the times we live in, you can’t just let anyone in."

Documents show police conducted a welfare check on Carlson earlier this month after she did not show up to work for a few days.

The report says that Carlson was supposed to get married, but the groom canceled the wedding.

Police say a medical examiner has not yet positively identified the body.

"I just feel so sorry. It’s a tragic thing to happen to anybody," neighbor John Hancock said.

Tina and Mark Holtsinger said they hope the past few days bring the community closer together.

"I just wish she could’ve gotten some help. It could’ve made a big difference," Tina Holtsinger said. "If it’s of any comfort going forward, we’ll do things different. We all will."

