Jacksonville Beach police search for missing woman

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Suzanne Marie Carlson, 35, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said she was last seen on Thursday at 3572 Sanctuary Way South.
Anyone with information on Carlson is asked to contact Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}