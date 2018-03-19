  • Jacksonville Beach police seize crack cocaine, guns during raids

    Police seized crack cocaine, pills and drugs during two raids in Jacksonville Beach.

    A SWAT team raided an apartment at 831 1st Avenue South on Thursday after undercover detectives bought crack cocaine at the home twice, according to a police report.

    Shatoya Mobley, 33, and Ferdarius Cohen, 33, were arrested after police found crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, according to the report.

    Police seized two guns and two magazines as evidence.

    The SWAT team also served a search warrant at an apartment at 204 9th Street on Thursday.

    According to a police report, 52-year-old Brian Jimerson, whose listed nickname is “Hammer,” was arrested after police found drugs and a gun inside his room.

    Police seized 4 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of hydrocodone pills, 6.6 grams of Tramadol and several plastic baggies containing approximately 13 grams of marijuana, according to the police report.

    Officers also found a crack pipe and .22 caliber revolver, the report said.

    According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Frances Fields was arrested after she showed up at the house with crack cocaine during the raid.  

    She is accused of delivering or distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

    Jimerson is facing six felony charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, traffic in opium or derivative, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and three counts of delivering or distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

    Cohen and Mobley are charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

    Mobley is facing additional charges, including possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
     

