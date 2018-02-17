0 Police: Jacksonville Beach man arrested for stalking twice in one month

A Jacksonville Beach man was arrested for stalking Friday for the second time in less than a month, records show.

“I call 911 and tell them someone’s following me and he won’t leave," one of the victims said.

She said she thought 40-year-old Klaid Karpuzi wanted her parking spot as she was leaving Cottage By The Sea on 3rd Street Jan. 20.

She said he drove over to her car and started asking questions.

“He asks if he can take me somewhere and I tell him no,” she said. “Then he said, ‘Can you take me somewhere?’ And I was like, ‘No.’”

She told police Karpuzi followed her as she headed to a friend’s house on 1st Street.

“He pulls in right beside me,” she said. “I step right out of my car and tell him he can leave.”

The police report says she got back in her car and locked her doors, right before he tried to open the driver door.

She says she called 911 and drove to a friend’s house on Roberts Drive, where she knew someone was outside doing yard work.

“I thought maybe if he saw a male he would leave,” she said.

The police report says she parked in front of the house and Karpuzi pulled up behind her.

“He starts talking to my friend’s husband and says he wants me to sell his condo for him but my friend’s husband says, ‘She’s not a realtor.’”

The police report says Karpuzi was still sitting in his car when police arrived to the house.

He told officers he thought the woman was a real estate agent and wanted her to sell his home, the police report says.

He was arrested and charged with stalking.

“The weirdest part was he was so cool calm and collected through the whole thing,” the victim said.

Jacksonville Beach police arrested Karpuzi on a second charge of stalking on Feb. 16.

Action News Jax was there as he appeared before a judge Saturday. The state is seeking to revoke his bond from the Jan. 20 arrest, the judge said.

Karpuzi is expected in court again Sunday.

His parents were in court but did not want to appear on camera.

They said their son may be experiencing psychological issues after a divorce.

"I was scared," the victim told Action News Jax.

She and other neighbors said they’ll be taking extra precautions after his arrest.

“It’s just a scary world out there,” neighbor Debbie Carguillo said. “Always be aware of your surroundings, never go by yourself anywhere when you’re in a strange area, and always carry your mace.”

Action News Jax requested a report for Karpuzi’s Feb. 16 arrest.

