Jacksonville businesses accused of obstructing disabled parking spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Action News Jax is investigating businesses in the area accused of obstructing some of their disabled parking spaces near a Jacksonville Lowe's location.

One man, who only wanted to be referred to as Andrew, said he’s tried to get police and local government to enforce the law for years.

He told Action News Jax his calls for help have gone unanswered.

“Officers, they don’t know what to do,” he said. “They’ll show up and say it’s up to the business to enforce it.”

But what happens when businesses are the ones blocking their own disabled parking spaces?

Andrew said it happened but most recently at the Lowe’s on Philips Highway.

Pictures show at least two of the spaces had piles of wood on them.

Action News Jax learned that even without the obstructed spaces, Lowe’s had enough accessible spaces to satisfy the American with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Under state law, however, blocking any of these spaces is illegal.

“You think as a business, if you provide handicap parking, that you should be permitted to block it,” Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said. “But that’s not the state law.”

We reached out to the City of Jacksonville for answers about enforcement.

“The City of Jacksonville Disabled Services division has the ability to cite businesses for code violations regarding disability parking,” a city spokesperson said.

With regard to Lowe’s, the spokesperson said, “They have advised that they will investigate.”

Not long after, the wood was moved off the parking spaces at Lowe’s.

A Lowe's manager told Action News Jax that parking enforcement was at the store, but was not aware the store received any citation.

