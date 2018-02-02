Jacksonville Caribbean restaurant cited for having over 100 roaches

A Caribbean restaurant has made the Restaurant Report list the second time in less than a month.
Action News Jax reported on Jan. 12 that Stars Caribbean on Blanding Boulevard was shut down for having 139 live and dead roaches.
This week, inspectors reported finding a dead roach on a clean dish and 10 live roaches on walls and the floors, and the restaurant was temporarily shut down again.
Other restaurants made the Restaurant Report list this week.
Hong Kong Café in St. Augustine was cited for turning on and off its water supply from outside on an as-needed basis. The restaurant was cited for an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands as well as potentially hazardous food temperatures. The restaurant was temporarily shut down.
Inspectors said St. Marys Seafood and More in St Augustine had potentially hazardous food temperatures, raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food and the plumbing system was in disrepair.
Back in Jacksonville, inspectors said the PDQ on Gate Parkway had potentially hazardous food temperatures, employee personal items stored above a food prep area and hot water at a hand-wash sink did not reach 100 degrees.
