Jacksonville Carrabba's cited for more than dozen violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In this week’s Restaurant Report, a Jacksonville Italian restaurant was cited for more than a dozen violations.
Inspectors at the Southside location of Carrabba’s observed an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The interior of a microwave was soiled and food was held at potentially hazardous temperatures, the inspector noted.
At the Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ in Palatka, inspector found 11 dead roaches, five live roaches, and live small and flying insects in the kitchen. The restaurant was temporarily shut down.
The Hobnob restaurant on Riverside Avenue was cited for dead roaches on the premises as well as for having a mold-like substance in the ice machine. The restaurant has no proof of required state-approved employee training.
At Fuji 3 in Mandarin, inspectors said the hand-wash sink was not accessible to employees. The restaurant had potentially hazardous food temperatures and there was a stop sale on cracked eggs.
