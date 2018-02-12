0 Jacksonville City Council President: I won't rush the sale of JEA

Mayor Lenny Curry has called for a special Jacksonville City Council meeting Wednesday to talk about the possible sale of JEA.

City Council President Anna Brosche said the mayor asked for “emergency legislation” to move forward with selling the utility.

As many JEA employees worry about their futures, and customers question possible rate hikes, Action News Jax has obtained a letter from JEA CEO Paul McElroy to Brosche.

In the letter, McElroy asked for a special City Council Meeting on Wednesday. JEA is expected to distribute its final report on the valuation.

“I’m not going to be a part of rushing it,” Brosche said.

Monday, Brosche denied that request, calling that action "premature," stating, "the City Council will be deliberate and transparent in its due diligence."

Part of the problem for the City Council is there have been no answers about how the process will work -- even if the city has the authority to sell the utility without a public referendum.

City Councilman John Crescimbeni said he asked the Office of General Counsel for those details in a public records request two months ago.

“I submitted mine on the 6th of December, and I’m still waiting for a response,” Crescimbeni said.

Action News Jax submitted a similar request to the city’s general counsel in the last two weeks, and we’re still waiting too.

Action News Jax was the first to tell you about letters JEA sent to employees in leadership positions offering incentives if they stay on after a sale. The Office of General Counsel responded immediately, forcing JEA to rescind those offers.

