Jacksonville coach beats adversity on the way to United States Flag and Touch League Hall of Fame

A local coach will be inducted into the United States Flag and Touch League Hall of Fame next month.

Coach Rod Johnson is still at the top of his game after more than 25 years of coaching.

He’s currently coaching the Jacksonville Nitro, a competitive adult women’s flag football team.

But Johnson is legally blind. He was diagnosed with sarcoidosis uveitis, an inflammatory autoimmune disease that cost him his sight over time.

“It’s always like looking through a dirty windshield with rain, and plastic and debris,” Johnson said.

Throughout one Jacksonville Nitro practice, we watched Johnson call out and correct mistakes and individual players.

He said he relies on his other senses and a deep knowledge of the game to know exactly where his players are.

“Each person has their own signature scent,” he joked. “I’m not saying anybody stinks or anything, but I pick all that up.”

“I can believe it,” said former player Natavia Covington.

Both current and former players can attest to Johnson’s superhuman-like senses and football coaching knowledge.

“He can just tell what’s going on, like he could be blindfolded,” Shakita Brown said.

“We’ll whisper something across the field and he’ll hear it,” Covington said.

Johnson’s work on the field has earned him national recognition.

In January, the United States Flag and Touch League will induct Johnson into its Hall of Fame.

“It feels real good, someone recognizes what you do when you do what you love,” he said.

In the meantime, the Nitro is preparing for a 5 on 5 tournament next month in Sarasota.

That’s Johnson’s focus. Robbed of his sight, but never a love of the game.

