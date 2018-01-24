  • Jacksonville couple offers reward for stolen puppy

    A Jacksonville couple is pleading for the safe return of their puppy after they say he was stolen from a construction site.

    Thoren Nalley says his 6-month-old pit bull puppy Saban was hanging out in his truck with the windows cracked at his Westside job site Monday when someone opened his car door and took him.

    "I thought the doors were locked," Nalley said. "It’s like taking a child."

    According to a police report, a witness told police he saw a man in a black skull cap, white shirt and blue jeans walk away with Saban.

    He got into a gray Mazda 6, according to the report.

    "We got Saban five, six months ago. Our first dog together so it’s kind of like our child,' Nalley said. "I don’t know if he’s eating you know? Is he tied up outside?"

    He said he and his girlfriend just moved to Jacksonville from South Carolina about a month ago. They are offering a $1,000 reward for Saban's safe return.

    "I’m upset and I'm mad but I won't press any charges. I just want my dog," Nalley said. 

    He described Saban as being almost knee-high with a dark gray coat. He said he's got a white chest and some white on his paws.

