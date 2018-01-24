  • Jacksonville crews respond to mobile home fire in Panama Park

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews with Jacksonville Fire Rescue put out a mobile home fire Tuesday night in Panama Park.

    Fire investigators said the call came in just before 10:30 p.m. with a report of a mobile home fire at Palm Cove Mobile Home Park.  

    Crews said heavy fire was showing when they arrived on the scene, but it is now under control. They say it's unclear if the trailer was vacant.

    No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

