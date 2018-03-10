  • Jacksonville crews responding to car fire on Heckscher Drive

    Updated:

    WATCH: Family displaced, home destroyed in massive fire

    Jacksonville fire rescue crews are responding to a traffic accident Saturday afternoon. 

    The accident involves at least one car, which went up in flames on Heckscher Drive and I-295, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

    Action News Jax is working to determine whether there are any injuries in the crash.

    We have a crew heading to the scene right now and will provide more information as it becomes available. 

    Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax on CBS47 and FOX30 for the latest updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville crews responding to car fire on Heckscher Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aircraft crashes near boat ramp in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate shooting in downtown Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville crews responding to car fire on Heckscher Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI investigates if Jacksonville teacher accused of child porn was…