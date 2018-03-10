Jacksonville crews responding to car fire on Heckscher Drive

Jacksonville fire rescue crews are responding to a traffic accident Saturday afternoon.
The accident involves at least one car, which went up in flames on Heckscher Drive and I-295, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Action News Jax is working to determine whether there are any injuries in the crash.
We have a crew heading to the scene right now and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax on CBS47 and FOX30 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}