0 Jacksonville dental hygienist admits he kissed patient, according to JSO report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville dental hygienist admitted to police that he kissed a patient after her cleaning.

Action News Jax first told you in January that the state put an emergency restriction on Alan Nazareno’s license after the woman reported he kissed her and made sexually suggestive comments, like “just don’t lose that booty.”

What would you do if you were kissed while getting your teeth cleaned? It happened to one local patient. @JennaANjax is working on this story for CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/M05YrhkSIZ — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 6, 2018

Now Action News Jax got a hold of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report that tells Nazareno’s side of the story.

In December, a Jacksonville woman told JSO that Nazareno "kissed her without her consent" behind closed doors in an exam room at Greenberg Dental & Orthodontics on Dunn Avenue.

The report said Nazareno told the officer “he asked [the victim] for permission to kiss her and that she said yes.”

“That’s unbelievable, OK? I’m shocked because, first of all, he’s a family man,” said Lottie Descallar, the administrator at Hirezi Family Dentistry, where Nazareno used to work.

Dental hygienist admits to #JSO he kissed his patient, according to police report. Why officer decided not to arrest him, even though the patient said it was NOT consensual, at 5 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/s3s6ax3tcN — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 6, 2018

The officer suspended the case, writing that he did not have probable cause to arrest Nazareno “based on lack of witnesses, no security footage, and conflicting stories.”

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, who used to investigate sex crimes, said the JSO officer should have done more.

“I don’t believe the officer went far enough because this report should have been forwarded or referred to the State Attorney’s Office, and allowed them to make a decision,” Jefferson said.

#Jacksonville dental hygienist admits to #JSO he kissed a patient. His license is in jeopardy, but the officer who investigated the woman's claims decided NOT to arrest her accused attacker. That story is coming up at 5 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AP5nieASFc — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 6, 2018

Jefferson said the officer’s actions could make victims reluctant to come forward in the future.

Nazareno is still free to practice on female patients, as long as another licensed health care professional is in the room.

Nazareno’s attorney filed an appeal of the emergency restriction on the dental hygienist’s license. He also filed a motion to suspend that restriction while he appeals.

