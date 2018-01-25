  • Jacksonville Dental Society, FSCJ offering event providing free dental care for kids

    The Jacksonville Dental Society and Florida State College at Jacksonville are teaming up to help local kids get free dental care.

    The "Give Kids A Smile" event is happening on Saturday, Feb. 3 at FSCJ's North Campus.

    Children up to 18 years old can get free fillings, extractions and cleanings.

    Organizers are taking appointments now. For more information, call 904-513-8234.

