Jacksonville doctor accused of indecent exposure during patient exam

0

A Jacksonville doctor is out on bond after a patient told police the doctor exposed himself while examining him.

Action News Jax first told you on Thursday about infectious disease specialist Dr. Om Kapoor’s arrest.

On Friday, Action News Jax got a hold of a new document that breaks down what led to the doctor’s arrest.

The arrest warrant affidavit shows the patient acted fast.

He collected evidence from the exam room at Baptist Health on Prudential Drive before heading straight to the police.

“This was a very courageous victim,” said former sex crimes investigator and Action News Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson.

The patient told JSO that Kapoor instructed him to take his clothes off during his appointment.

He also told JSO he saw Kapoor touching himself while he examined him.

After Kapoor left, the patient said he retrieved a napkin containing the doctor’s bodily fluids from the trash in the exam room and brought it to police.

“He had the wherewithal to know that, ‘I need something to support my allegations.’ So he collected the evidence for the police,” said Jefferson. “Without a corroborating witness, without any kind of physical evidence, it just becomes a word against another word.”

Action News Jax called and emailed Kapoor to get his side of the story, but Kapoor has not responded.

A Baptist Health spokesperson said Kapoor is on a leave of absence as the investigation continues.

Kapoor’s medical license is still clear and active.

Action News Jax called the Florida Department of Health to find out whether doctors accused of sex crimes are still free to examine patients while they’re under investigation. We’re still waiting to hear back.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.