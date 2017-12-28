Jacksonville doctor accused of indecent exposure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville doctor is accused of indecent exposure.
Om Kapoor, 47, turned himself in on an arrest warrant Wednesday, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.
He's listed as an employee of Baptist Primary Care - Infectious Diseases.
Baptist Health released the following statement:
"We take seriously any allegations, especially charges of this nature, filed against physicians on the medical staffs of Baptist Health hospitals.
"We are cooperating with the police investigation regarding the allegations. Dr. Kapoor is on a leave of absence pending investigation."
Earlier this month, a victim accused him of exposing his sexual organs and of battery.
On the arrest report for Kapoor, police say the crime happened at the Baptist Infectious Diseases primary care office on Prudential Drive.
Action News Jax has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for more information about the incident.
