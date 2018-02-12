0 Jacksonville elementary teacher accused of slapping student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at Sheffield Elementary School in Oceanway who was accused of slapping a student has been reassigned.

Duval County Public Schools confirmed it is investigating the incident. The Florida Department of Children and Families said it is looking into the case to find if evidence backs up the claims.

Parents Donni and Jacob Brunelle told Action News Jax their 10-year-old son was slapped in the back of the head by his media teacher.

On Monday, they met with the interim superintendent of DCPS. They said it was a positive meeting.

“If they reassured me like they did, the board and them will do their job,” Jacob Brunelle said.

Donni Brunelle said her son disclosed what happened when she picked him up from school last Wednesday.

“He was upset, but he was almost just in shock,” Donni Brunelle said.

She claims the teacher hit her son hard enough that his headphones fell off his head.

The parents said there is no excuse for anyone to lay their hands on a child, especially a teacher.

“You don't strike a child in the back of the head,” Jacob Brunelle said. "You don't strike a child, period.”

Now, they are demanding answers and action from the school district.

“When you strike a child, you deserve to be fired,” Jacob Brunelle said.

DCPS said appropriate action will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

