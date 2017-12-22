Jacksonville family warns of thieves after Christmas gifts, van stolen

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is worried their children will have to do without this Christmas after their presents were stolen along with their vehicle.

Richard Phillips has his van back but says a few things are missing since thieves took it from his Beaver Street home Wednesday night.

“It was just gone. It was a complete shock,” said Phillips, a father of three. He said his wife accidentally left her keys inside the car along with Christmas gifts for his daughter and two sons.

“We’re a paycheck-to-paycheck family,” Phillips said.

He said officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the van Thursday just miles from his home with minor damage.

The thieves took the gifts but left behind other items, including crowbars, jump boxes and face masks.

Phillips said he is worried the crooks could strike again so he’s warning other local families,

“Don’t get talking so much you forget about your keys in your vehicles. Make sure it’s always locked,” he said.

The father said there might not be money to replace the gifts, but they’ll still be celebrating this Christmas.



