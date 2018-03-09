  • Jacksonville house destroyed by fire; smoke could be seen for miles

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - CHOPPER PHOTOS: Massive Jacksonville house fire

    A massive fire destroyed a house in a quiet gated community near I-295 on Friday.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department battled the blaze for over an hour and had to take extreme caution at times due to the sheer size of the blaze.

    The house is in the 7800 block of Monterey Bay Drive in the Hampton Park subdivision.

    We have a crew heading over to the scene. 

