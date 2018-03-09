Jacksonville house destroyed by fire; smoke could be seen for miles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - CHOPPER PHOTOS: Massive Jacksonville house fire
A massive fire destroyed a house in a quiet gated community near I-295 on Friday.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department battled the blaze for over an hour and had to take extreme caution at times due to the sheer size of the blaze.
The house is in the 7800 block of Monterey Bay Drive in the Hampton Park subdivision.
We saw another fire truck heading this direction. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/dydCt3Umbm— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 9, 2018
We’re working to get into this community. The security guard is calling her management team. https://t.co/imJtn003VI— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 9, 2018
Crews are heading south to a residential structure fire in the 7800 block of Monterey Bay Dr....E63 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing....working fire— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 9, 2018
