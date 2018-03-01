JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A five-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a residential pool, Jacksonville police said Thursday.
Crews responded to the drowning at St. Nicholas Apartments on Atlantic Boulevard.
Police said the boy and another child made it into a closed pool at the Preserve at St. Nicholas Apartments.
Police said maintenance workers managed to get to the children and perform CPR until paramedics arrived.
The boy was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. A second child was also transported and is expected to be OK.
JSO: 5 year old child found unresponsive at pool at St. Nicholas. Taken to hospital but died there. A second child also in pool but will survive. @ActionNewsJax— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) March 1, 2018
Neighbors say a little girl who was pulled from a pool is in the back of an ambulance. She’s doing ok. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UOiAfKVPE5— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) March 1, 2018
Neighbors tell me the pool isn’t open. pic.twitter.com/V4T29U5du1— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) March 1, 2018
