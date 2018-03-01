  • Jacksonville child drowns in pool at apartment complex

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A five-year-old boy has died  after he was found unconscious at a residential pool, Jacksonville police said Thursday. 

    Crews responded to the drowning at St. Nicholas Apartments on Atlantic Boulevard. 

    Police said the boy and another child made it into a closed pool at the Preserve at St. Nicholas Apartments.

    Police said maintenance workers managed to get to the children and perform CPR until paramedics arrived. 

    The boy was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. A second child was also transported and is expected to be OK. 

