Jacksonville fire rescue respond to 30-acre brush fire in Nassauville

    Three homes in Nassau County were evacuated Saturday night as crews put out a 30-acre brush fire. 

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews from the Northside assisted in Nassau County crews with extinguishing the brush fire on Old Nassauville Road.

    According to the First Alert Weather Doppler, the fire started southeast of Yulee. 

    As of 8:45 p.m., the fire is 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

    Three forestry dozers almost have a line around it, FFS said.

