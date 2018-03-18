Jacksonville fire rescue respond to 30-acre brush fire in Nassauville

Three homes in Nassau County were evacuated Saturday night as crews put out a 30-acre brush fire.
#BarbarasPlace fire is 100% contained and evacuations are lifted. Cause was illegal debris burn.— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 18, 2018
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews from the Northside assisted in Nassau County crews with extinguishing the brush fire on Old Nassauville Road.
According to the First Alert Weather Doppler, the fire started southeast of Yulee.
As of 8:45 p.m., the fire is 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Three forestry dozers almost have a line around it, FFS said.
#BREAKING: We are heading to Nassau County where we’re hearing reports of a forest fire. @ActionNewsJax— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 18, 2018
From the looks of First Alert Doppler HD... the wildfire in Nassau county SE of Yulee started around 6 pm. Smoke plume can be seen blowing offshore. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/XUBlGdKZyK— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 18, 2018
Can see the smoke plume on the #FirstAlertWX Skycam Network from Fernandina Beach. pic.twitter.com/Kqpg0RbXwi— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) March 18, 2018
