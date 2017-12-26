State Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Jacksonville's Arlington area

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is cleaning up hotspots from a Tuesday morning house fire on Monty Lane in Arlington.

Firefighters were initially called to the home around 6:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from the home, which is near Atlantic Boulevard and Interstate 295.

When firefighters first arrived, they were getting reports that at least four people were trapped inside, but later found that no one was inside the home.

JFRD said on its Twitter account that the building didn't appear to be safe and crews were being pulled from the inside.

The building doesn’t appear safe, crews have been pulled out of the inside — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 26, 2017

JFRD then said minutes later, the fire was under control. No firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax that several people live inside the home.

Code enforcement will be checking out the home and the home is currently uninhabitable, firefighters said.

Firefighters said JEA responded and found that electricity was run to the structure illegally.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

