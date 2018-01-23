Jacksonville firefighter's stolen truck recovered, gear and child car seats missing from inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local firefighter whose truck was stolen while he was helping crash victims now has his truck back.
Action News Jax reported Friday that the truck being had been stolen.
Later that night, Mitchell Johnson said, police found it.
“He goes, 'Hey,' and I hear sirens in the background on the phone. He’s like, 'We found your truck,'” Johnson said.
The truck sustained a lot of damage.
“The bumper's bent down,” Johnson said.
He said there are dents and scratches all along the sides of the truck.
“The bed of my truck is shifted this way,” Johnson said.
Also, important work gear and items for his children were stolen from the inside the truck.
“My uniform's gone, bed linen. Bunker gear gone. Both of my child’s car seats gone,” Johnson said.
Johnson said a teen was arrested for stealing the truck and another teen is still on the run.
Johnson said he’s thankful because two people in the community stepped up to help him financially, and he has gotten new car seats for his children.
