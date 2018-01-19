Jacksonville firefighter's truck stolen while he assists crash victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville fire and rescue employee had his truck stolen Friday morning on Myrtle Avenue as he was assisting the victims of a traffic crash.
The JFRD employee observed two suspects get into his truck, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report said.
After the suspects got into the truck, the suspect behind the wheel revved the engine and backed away, according to the report.
The stolen vehicle is a Ford-250 with Marine Corps stickers in the rear window.
There is a JFRD license plate mounted on the front bumper. The truck also has damage to the left rear bumper, which was caused by the suspects backing into a fence.
VIDEO shows the moment a @JFRDJAX firefighter's truck stolen as he helped with a crash. #BOLO for Ford F250 with JFRD and @USMarineCorps stickers on the back window. Story on @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/GrW8DZsqXu pic.twitter.com/ufxMNdM0zH— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) January 19, 2018
