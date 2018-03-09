0 Jacksonville Gate River Run: What you need to know

Jacksonville will host the annual Gate River Run on Saturday morning. The race is the biggest 15K in the United States and brings people from across the country to the River City. Before you participate in the event, here are some things you need to know:

1. Arrive early!

Although the 15k race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, all runners and walkers must be in position at 7:30 a.m. There will be be over 20,000 people at the event and heavy traffic is expected.

2. Everyone is a winner!

Medals will be disbursed to all runners that finish the race.

3. There will be road closures on March 9 and March 10. They are as follows:

Gator Bowl Boulevard between Georgia and Duval Streets - Road will be closed from noon on Friday, March 9 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. There will be a bypass around the starting structure on Friday through parking lot J for in bound town traffic and through parking lot K for from town bound traffic.

Race Day Course Closures:

Bay Street (Everbank Field to Main Street Bridge): 7:15 AM - 8:45 AM

Main Street Bridge: 7:45 AM - 9:00 AM

Riverplace Blvd - Prudential Drive: 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM

San Marco Blvd (Prudential to Laverne): 8:00 AM -9:30 AM

River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 AM - 9:45 AM

Hendricks Ave (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 AM - 10:00 AM

Alexandria and Belote: 8:20 AM - 10:15 AM

Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:20 AM - 10:30 AM

Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive and Gay: 8:20 AM - 10:45 AM

Altantic Blvd. West Bound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 AM - 11:00 AM

Hart Bridge Southeast Bound (Atlantic Blvd to Duval Street: 7:45 AM -11:30 AM

Duval and Gator Bowl Blvd: 8:15 AM - 12:00 PM

4. Make sure to wear your race number on the front of your clothing.

This is the only way to be identified for online pictures.

5. If you just plan to walk, make sure you're at the right starting line.

The official Gate River Run's website stated: "There is a Walker Starting Line for the 15K. Walkers (15 minute pace/mile or expected finish of over two hours and thirty minutes) have a separate starting line on in Parking Lot J near Gate 1 at Everbank Field. If you plan on walking the 15K, please register accordingly."

For more information, please visit: www.1stplacesports.com.

