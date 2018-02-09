0 Jacksonville hospital kidnapping case: Gloria Williams may not go to trial

A plea deal for the woman accused of kidnapping a Jacksonville baby and raising the little girl as her own daughter for 18 years could be coming as soon as Monday.

Jury selection for Gloria Williams' trial was supposed to start next week, but in court on Thursday, Action News Jax learned it has been canceled.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson doesn't believe the case will go to trial.

“There’s no question that a deal is now in the works, because you don’t cancel jury selection without the judge’s approval,” Carson said.

Williams is accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley at birth from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998.

Prosecutors said she raised Mobley, now 19-years-old, in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo.

Mobley and Williams shared handwritten letters while Williams was behind bars.

In them, they refer to each other as mother and daughter.

Carson said that only complicates things for prosecutors.

“This is a very unusual case, very difficult for the government to prove, plus you have a likable witness, victim, who may testify, and certainly would testify for the defendant in this case,” Carson said.

Williams faces charges for kidnapping and interfering with custody.

A disposition hearing is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

