Jacksonville Jaguars fans infiltrating Boston ahead of AFC championship game

Jacksonville Jaguars fans continued infiltrating New England on Friday, days before the game.

Action News Jax tagged along with a group of Jags fans who hit the streets of Boston just after checking into their hotel.

“Duval!” the group yelled near the Copley Marriot.

These fans don’t like Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy’s take on Sunday’s AFC championship game.

He called the Jags a “helpless” and “hopeless” opponent for the Patriots, saying the final score would be 48-10 Pats.

“The truth hurts, man,” Shaughnessy said. “I know it’s hard.”

He and Action News Jax did agree on one thing: The ‘Patriot-killer’ Tom Coughlin could be a factor in this game.

As the head coach of the New York Giants, Coughlin beat Tom Brady and the Pats in two Super Bowls.

Coughlin now serves as the executive vice president of football operations for the Jaguars.

“I know Tom Coughlin’s there telling them what to do,” Shaughnessy said. “I think Tom should grab the headset and go down there and coach them himself.”

But Jags fans have a different take.

“I can’t wait to shut (Shaughnessy) up,” Jags fan Timothy Summersill said. “We’re going to retire Brady like we retired (Dan) Marino. Bet it.”

#Jaguars fans enjoying some CHOWDAH at Beantown Pub. They just landed this afternoon & are excited to cheer on the #Jags Sunday! #DTWD @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qeBZmHtrP9 — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 19, 2018

