Jacksonville Jaguars fans pumped for 'Boston Teal Party'

BOSTON, Mass. - Jacksonville Jaguars fans are getting pumped up for a ‘Boston Teal Party’ just steps away from historic Fenway Park.
The team is hosting the party at 8 p.m. ‘Game On’ Saturday. They say there will also be appearances by the Roar dance team.
On Saturday, Action News Jax saw many more Jags fans on the streets of Boston. We even possibly met the youngest fan of the team in teal who will be at the game.
Youngest #Jaguars fan going to the game. Ben is 2 months old & already going to his 2nd playoff game! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PRV3Qgek4L— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 20, 2018
Ben Woolsey is only 2 months old, but will already be going to his second Jaguars playoff game. “He’s good luck,” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn said to his parents, Josh and Kasey Woolsey.
“He is good luck,” Josh replied. “They don’t lose when he’s there.” The Woolseys—all Jags fans—hope the team can keep that momentum going to dethrone a dynasty on the way to the Super Bowl.
The AFC championship game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots is Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
