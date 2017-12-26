Jacksonville Jaguars kick off home playoff game ticket sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the post-season for the first time in a decade, and that playoff game will be at home- which hasn’t been seen since 2000.
The Jags have opened presale tickets for season ticket holders, effective today at 3PM. Season ticket members who already reserved their seat will be able to purchase additional tickets, while season ticket members who chose not to reserve their seat will be able to purchase other tickets.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting tomorrow at 3PM. At 10AM tomorrow, select groups of 2017 ticket purchasers- including group tickets, mini-pack purchasers, and anyone who has put a deposit on 2018 season tickets- will be given early access.
Tickets can be purchased through the Jaguars online. The team says the tickets will only be delivered through the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app on your mobile device, citing the short turnaround. The game will be an AFC Wild Card game on either January 6th or 7th at EverBank Field.
You can get more details about how to access your tickets and other game day instructions through the Jags.
