Jacksonville Jaguars spirit taking over social media in viral video

A viral video is firing up Jacksonville Jaguars fans ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game.
It’s produced by 95.1 WAPE host Mark Kaye, who also has a talk show on Action News Jax radio partner 104.5 WOKV.
“Everybody hates the Patriots; not everybody knows about the Jaguars. So, I figured let's reach out to America,” Kaye said of the video.
Kaye said there have been plenty of negative comments on social media, and he’s not surprised.
“The whole season has been so up and down, as soon as you post anything about the Jaguars you’re going to get some haters,” the radio host said.
If you’re still not convinced, he says you will be after Sunday’s game.
