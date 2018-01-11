Jacksonville Jaguars to play Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 game in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play against one another in London for the 2018 season, CBS Sports reports.
CBS Sports writes Jacksonville is scheduled to be the "home" team in London for the sixth straight season.
The Jaguars and Eagles are scheduled to compete in one of several international games in 2018.
The NFL announced the game will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on either Oct. 21 or Oct. 28. No decision has been made as to whether the Jaguars will have their Bye Week immediately following the game against Philadelphia in London.
CBS Sports reports the game would be Philadelphia's first appearance in London while Jacksonville has played for five straight seasons.
