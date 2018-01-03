  • Jacksonville Landing owners file to evict Mavericks Live

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    The owners of the Jacksonville Landing have filed to evict Mavericks Live. 

    A document filed by Jacksonville Landing Investments, LLC on Dec. 14 says Mavericks Live management owes "far in excess of" $40,000 in unpaid rent.

    The motion says an accountant has yet to determine the exact amount.

    Document: Landing owners allege Mavericks owes more than $40,000 in rent

    The document says Mavericks was renting space at the Landing on a month-by-month basis after its lease expired in December 2014.

    Mavericks was served a notice of termination of the month-to-month tenancy in November, the document says.

    The motion alleges Mavericks management fraudulently transferred funds or assets to its members or third-parties with intent to hinder, delay or defraud the Landing owners.

    Jacksonville Landing Investments is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

    Action News Jax reached out to Mavericks for comment and has yet to hear back.

