Mavericks Live reaches agreement with Jacksonville Landing, halts eviction

UPDATE, 1/3/17, 6:41 p.m.: The owners of Mavericks Live said they reached an agreement with the owners of The Jacksonville Landing as soon as they got a notice of eviction.
A deal was worked out and all is resolved, Darrin Kurtz, Managing Member of Mavericks, told Action News Jax.
Jacksonville Landing Investments, LLC originally filed to evict Mavericks Live on Dec. 14, stating management owes "far in excess of" $40,000 in unpaid rent.
The motion said an accountant has yet to determine the exact amount.
Document: Landing owners allege Mavericks owes more than $40,000 in rent
#Jacksonville Landing owners file to evict Mavericks Live, allege management owes 'far in excess' of $40,000 in unpaid rent https://t.co/lEdVHmGXSz @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pkQ1WzCEvG— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 3, 2018
The document says Mavericks was renting space at the Landing on a month-by-month basis after its lease expired in December 2014.
Mavericks was served a notice of termination of the month-to-month tenancy in November, the document says.
The motion alleges Mavericks management fraudulently transferred funds or assets to its members or third-parties with intent to hinder, delay or defraud the Landing owners.
Jacksonville Landing Investments in the motion was seeking damages in excess of $15,000.
