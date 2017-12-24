  • Jacksonville man holds Christmas breakfast for neighborhood kids

    By: Christy Turner , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the past 12 years in front of his home on Cleveland Street, a Jacksonville man has made it his mission to ensure every child in his community has a merry Christmas.

    On Saturday, Larry Rogers held a Christmas breakfast for neighborhood kids and their families. 

    He invited children and their families to have a warm meal. Rogers also had clothes, toys and books to give to the children.

    “You got kids that are just not as fortunate as other kids,” Rogers said. 

    Rogers funds most of the event, but said people in the community also chip in by donating these gifts.

    Rogers said seeing the joy on their faces is what make him the happiest. “We just go the extra mile to bring joy to kids,” Rogers said.

    Ola Williams, who lives next door to Rogers, said this was her first year participating in the event. “It's like a family when you have a community coming together,” Williams said. S

    he said it’s a way to guide the kids. “We want children steered the right way,” Williams said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

    Rogers said he hopes this small meal inspires others to improve their own neighborhoods.

    “Christmas is not all about receiving. Christmas is about giving,” Rogers said. “The most important thing in the world you can give is love and joy."
     

