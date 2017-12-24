Jacksonville man holds Christmas breakfast for neighborhood kids

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the past 12 years in front of his home on Cleveland Street, a Jacksonville man has made it his mission to ensure every child in his community has a merry Christmas.

On Saturday, Larry Rogers held a Christmas breakfast for neighborhood kids and their families.

He invited children and their families to have a warm meal. Rogers also had clothes, toys and books to give to the children.

“You got kids that are just not as fortunate as other kids,” Rogers said.

Rogers funds most of the event, but said people in the community also chip in by donating these gifts.

For the last 12 years Larry Rogers and his wife have held a breakfast with Santa at their home. They serve friends, community and even some homeless. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5DZkanxJdY — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 23, 2017

Rogers says it's about being there for one another. They will hand out clothes, toys, books and other items to children in need. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cqhT5I7sVy — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 23, 2017

Rogers said seeing the joy on their faces is what make him the happiest. “We just go the extra mile to bring joy to kids,” Rogers said.

Ola Williams, who lives next door to Rogers, said this was her first year participating in the event. “It's like a family when you have a community coming together,” Williams said. S

he said it’s a way to guide the kids. “We want children steered the right way,” Williams said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Rogers said he hopes this small meal inspires others to improve their own neighborhoods.

“Christmas is not all about receiving. Christmas is about giving,” Rogers said. “The most important thing in the world you can give is love and joy."



© 2017 Cox Media Group.