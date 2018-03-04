Jacksonville man killed while riding motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was killed Saturday night in a crash while riding his motorcycle, highway patrol officials report.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported a driver in a 2016 Chrysler 300C was traveling south on Main Street in the left turn lane to I-295 northbound at about 10:22 p.m.
Luke Adren Porter, 28, was driving a 2017 Suzuki M109 motorcycle northbound on Main Street in the outside lane, approaching the intersection of I-295 northbound, FHP records show.
The driver in the Chrysler tried to turn left onto the I-295 northbound entrance ramp, and didn't yield to the motorcyclist.
The front of the Chrysler struck the front of Porter's Suzuki. Porter was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville and later pronounced dead.
According to Porter's Facebook account, Porter said he had purchased the motorcycle as a birthday present to himself a few weeks prior to the accident.
The FHP report says charges and whether alcohol was involved are pending.
