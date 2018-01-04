Jacksonville man linked to 4 burglaries in 2 weeks

An accused serial burglar is off the streets.
Bernard Carrafa is suspected of burglarizing at least four homes in two weeks.
Investigators believe his wife and another woman pawned the jewelry he stole.
A Nassau County investigator found multiple pieces of jewelry at Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville that were reported stolen from a Callahan home, including the victim’s mother’s wedding band.
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said video surveillance and fingerprints at the pawn shop led them to Jazmin Jarvis.
The Sheriff’s Office said Jarvis told investigators that Robyn Carrafa gave her the jewelry to pawn for drug money.
Robyn Carrafa’s arrest warrant said Jarvis told investigators the jewelry was stolen by Robyn Carrafa’s husband, Bernard Carrafa.
Bernard Carrafa is suspected in at least three other burglaries in Jacksonville within two weeks of the Callahan burglary.
He’s in the Duval County Jail and is not eligible for bond.
A quick search through court records shows Bernard Carrafa has been a defendant in 37 cases in Duval County.
Robyn Carrafa and Jazmin Jarvis both bonded out of Nassau County Jail.
