Jacksonville man shares story of being stranded at sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is sharing his story of survival after being stranded at sea with his cousin for more than 36 hours.

On Thursday night, the Coast Guard rescued Jaime Perera and Dixan Diaz some 16 miles off the coast of Jacksonville.

Perera said he and his cousin were on a fishing trip Wednesday morning when his 21-foot Sea Fox cuddy cabin broke down.

“We threw anchor and we went for a ride,” Perera said.

"We threw anchor and we went for a ride," Perera said.

He said the waves grew more intense, sending water into the vessel.

“We got inside the cuddy and just found a way to hold on. The waves were starting to get back to back really big,” Perera said.

A father of five, Perera said there were moments he thought he might never make it home to see his family.

“I was like, 'Man I can't believe this is how I'm going to go,'” Perera said.

"I was like, man, I can't believe this is how I'm going to go." -Jaime Perera shares what it was like to spend nearly 2 days stranded at sea with his cousin.

Perera said rescue crews flew over their boat, but didn’t see them the first time. He said he knew they were going to come back.

“That's when they told me they are searching, so that's a good thing,” Perera said.

With no working radio and no flares left, Perera flickered the boats’ lights to get the attention of rescue crews.

Both boaters were eventually pulled to safety and treated for hypothermia.

After his close call, Perera has a message for boaters.

“Be extra prepared. If you are going offshore, leave your coordinates where you're going to go at home,” Perera said.

Perera said next time, he will also pack blankets and an extra radio. He credits their quick thinking and calm demeanor with saving their lives.

“When I jumped on the [Coast Guard] boat, all I wanted to do was hold their hand and say, 'Thank you very much.' I couldn't believe it. It was, like, 'I know I'm safe now,'” Perera said.

Jaime Perera recalls the moment Coast Guard crews rescued him and his cousin after spending more than 36 hours stranded at sea.

