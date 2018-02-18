  • Jacksonville man shot in leg while walking, shooter sought

    Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while walking down a street Saturday evening. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said at about 6 p.m. officers responded to the shooting in the area of Woodland Acres in Arlington.

    A man told responding officers he was walking down Bowlan Street when he was shot in the leg. Police said the man was taken to Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

    There is currently no suspect information as anteriorities continue to investigate. 

    JSO asks anyone who has information on the shooting to either call the department at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

