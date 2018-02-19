0 Jacksonville mayor expresses anger on Twitter after 7-year-old shot and killed

Family gave @BethANJax these photos of 7-year-old Tashawn Gallon. He was killed in a double shooting in #Jacksonville last night https://t.co/M2Q7lWSLbN pic.twitter.com/Z2a5TLl4Gk — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 19, 2018

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry expressed his concerns on Twitter after a 7-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting on Sunday night.

1. Last night a 7 yr old was killed in a drive by shooting in our city. We must come together as a community and stop this senseless violence to give our kids a sense of hope and peace. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 19, 2018

The child has been identified as Tashawn Gallon, 7, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the hospital after the shooting and later died of his injuries.

JSO has identified the 7y/o who was killed as TaShawn Gallon. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uAAyPDOAVP — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 19, 2018

Tashawn was one of two victims gunned down in a front yard of a Durkeeville residence, police said. The other victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mayor Curry calling for the community to come together and stop the violence following the death of local 7-year-old. https://t.co/JQjyosto0o — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 19, 2018

Curry said on Twitter that the shooting took place in an area surrounded by institutions designed to help keep the community and children safe.

2 This happened Less than 2 miles from City Hall, Within 2 miles of our government and churches and schools and FSCJ and fire houses and sheriff substations, all institutions designed to help keep a community safe and allow kids the security to grow and learn how to make choices — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 19, 2018

Curry is calling for change and wants young people to understand the severity of the issue.

3 And follow dreams. In the shadow of all that opportunity and assistance, a 7 yr old had life stolen by someone so hopeless and directionless that they didn't hesitate to recklessly turn our streets into a war zone.We have to break through to these young people. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 19, 2018

4. We have to find a way to make them recognize there is so much more for them than they can imagine, if they choose to believe in hope and peace. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 19, 2018

Police believe the gunfire came from a dark-colored SUV. Officers said they do not believe the 7-year-old was an intended target.

JSO says at least 2 people were in SUV that sprayed shots on Mt. Herman St. killing a 7 y/o and injuring another man pic.twitter.com/NY92Qj43Vd — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 19, 2018

This is the fifth juvenile-involved shooting in Jacksonville in 2018, and the first deadly shooting involving a child, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JSO says they’re investigating multiple scenes in this double shooting. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/d7fk1mPdHU — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 19, 2018

Curry's full message on Twitter:

