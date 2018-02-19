  • Jacksonville mayor expresses anger on Twitter after 7-year-old shot and killed

    By: Action News Jax

    Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry expressed his concerns on Twitter after a 7-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting on Sunday night.

    The child has been identified as Tashawn Gallon, 7, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the hospital after the shooting and later died of his injuries.

    Tashawn was one of two victims gunned down in a front yard of a Durkeeville residence, police said. The other victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Curry said on Twitter that the shooting took place in an area surrounded by institutions designed to help keep the community and children safe.

    Curry is calling for change and wants young people to understand the severity of the issue.

    Police believe the gunfire came from a dark-colored SUV. Officers said they do not believe the 7-year-old was an intended target.

    This is the fifth juvenile-involved shooting in Jacksonville in 2018, and the first deadly shooting involving a child, JSO said.

    Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

    To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

    Curry's full message on Twitter:

    Last night a 7 yr old was killed in a drive by shooting in our city. We must come together as a community and stop this senseless violence to give our kids a sense of hope and peace. This happened Less than 2 miles from City Hall, Within 2 miles of our government and churches and schools and FSCJ and fire houses and sheriff substations, all institutions designed to help keep a community safe and allow kids the security to grow and learn how to make choices and follow dreams. In the shadow of all that opportunity and assistance, a 7 yr old had life stolen by someone so hopeless and directionless that they didn't hesitate to recklessly turn our streets into a war zone.We have to break through to these young people. We have to find a way to make them recognize there is so much more for them than they can imagine, if they choose to believe in hope and peace.

