Jacksonville McDonald's cited for live roaches near ice-cream machine

DOWNLOAD: Action News Jax news and weather apps
Several Jacksonville restaurants received health code violations this week, including a McDonald's that had more than Happy Meals.
Health inspectors said they found live roaches at the McDonald’s at 11900 Atlantic Blvd.
Inspectors reported seeing the eight roaches on the floor under a sink and in front of an ice-cream machine. There was a dead roach in the mini burger reach-in cooler and potentially hazardous food temperatures, inspectors said.
Top Story: Mandarin Oaks Elementary, Mandarin Middle locked down after false threat
The manager refused to comment when asked about the restaurant being temporarily closed.
Other Jacksonville restaurants made the Restaurant Report list, including one at the St. Johns Town Center.
The M Shack was reported having potentially hazardous food temperatures and an employee using the bar hand wash sink as a dump sink. An inspector reported air vents soiled with food debris.
Top Story: Jacksonville nurse adopts severely abused twin girls
In Riverside Jacksonville, China Joy was cited for 17 live roaches near fryers and bagged fried noodles, gaskets with slimy, mold-like build-up and raw animal food stored over cooked food.
The restaurant was temporality closed.
The Maple Street Biscuit Company in Jacksonville Beach was cited for potentially hazardous food temperatures, black mold-like build-up behind a triple sink and the women’s restroom toilets were not clean.
To read more local restaurant reports, visit the Action News Jax Restaurant Report page.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}