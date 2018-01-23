Jacksonville mom accused of hitting former boss with car outside nursing home

0

A Jacksonville woman accused of hitting her former boss with her car says she did not do it.

Abbey Taylor was arrested on Friday and bonded out on Saturday. She faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and resisting arrest.

Taylor said, as a certified nursing assistant, she used to help the elderly people living at The Terrace of Jacksonville eat, bathe and get around.

Taylor said she got into an argument with the nursing home administrator on Friday when she showed up to get copies of her old pay stubs.

“I did not hit her with my vehicle. I think she’s making that up,” said Taylor.

The administrator at The Terrace of Jacksonville told police she rolled up onto the hood of the car Taylor was driving.

Taylor told Action News Jax the crack in her windshield is from her former boss punching the glass.

“She didn’t flip over, or fall back or any of that,” Taylor said.

An employee told Action News Jax the administrator has a fractured ankle that will need surgery.

Taylor’s arrest report said surveillance video showed she hit the 53-year-old woman with her car and then drove past the woman a second time while she was on the ground.

“In my heart, I did not hit her with my car,” Taylor said. “I want to see the surveillance cameras myself.”

Leadership at The Terrace of Jacksonville would not release the surveillance video to Action News Jax.

Taylor also denied resisting arrest, saying she just wanted to make sure her sister could watch her two kids while she was in jail.

“All I was doing was asking them, could I please get my children straight and can I go and get some shoes? Because I didn’t even have any shoes on my feet. I just had socks. ‘Oh no, you can’t go back in the house.’ And that’s where it was from there,” said Taylor.

In 2012, Taylor was charged with domestic battery, but that charge was later dropped.

