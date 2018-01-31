Jacksonville mom, children homeless after apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman and her three children are homeless after their residence was destroyed in a Tuesday afternoon fire.
“They were huge, they was huge, I was scared," Reyniecia Sylvester said of the flames. "Like, I had to think faster than I ever thought in my life.”
Thankfully, Sylvester and her children are OK, but her concern now is her belongings.
“Everything is gone,” she said.
Sylvester and her kids quickly gathered what they could from their Brentwood apartment on Boulevard Street.
“I got this help from the Red Cross, that’s a start. I don’t know what to do next. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Sylvester said.
But Sylvester believes things will get better.
“God will prevail, he will. It will get better; it can’t get worse,” Sylvester said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}