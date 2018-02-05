0 Jacksonville officers seek information about woman after reported abduction

5:35 p.m. update: Officers are investigating after a man put a woman appearing to have a medical episode into a car in a Jacksonville neighborhood, officers said.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said there is no evidence a crime occurred after a reported abduction on Beauclerc Road.

Witnesses told JSO they saw a woman on the ground who appeared to be having a seizure or medical episode, according to police.

The witnesses said they saw a man put the woman in a small blue car.

Officers say no one matching the description of the woman has been brought to area hospitals.

They are asking anyone who knew the woman or driver to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Original story: Jacksonville officers are investigating a reported abduction.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the reported abduction took place on Beauclerc Road near Mandarin.

JSO is expected to give an update at 5:35 p.m.

