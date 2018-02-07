  • JSO: Grenade found in Jacksonville neighborhood

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A Jacksonville officer found a grenade while serving a narcotics search warrant at a home on Wednesday, according to police.

    The grenade was found at a home off East Alden Trace Drive, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

    JSO said the grenade appeared to be military-grade. The bomb squad took it out of the home and neighborhood, officers said.

    Action News Jax reporter Danielle Avitable saw officers taking several shotguns out of the home. JSO said one person was taken into custody.

