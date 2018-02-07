0 JSO: Grenade found in Jacksonville neighborhood

A Jacksonville officer found a grenade while serving a narcotics search warrant at a home on Wednesday, according to police.

The grenade was found at a home off East Alden Trace Drive, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the grenade appeared to be military-grade. The bomb squad took it out of the home and neighborhood, officers said.

Action News Jax reporter Danielle Avitable saw officers taking several shotguns out of the home. JSO said one person was taken into custody.

Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest information.

Police activity on E. Alden Trace Drive is a grenade that was located by #JSO at a residence. No evacuations at this time. JSO Bomb Squad will render it safe. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 7, 2018

Grenade being treated as real and electrical tape was around the hand grenade @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MLcuNcBRVg — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 7, 2018

Narcotics serving search warrant at home for another investigation when the hand grenade was found. Looks to be military grade. Bomb squad took it away from scene. Investigation ongoing @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uMZ6VArr7I — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 7, 2018

Several shotguns being taken out of the home now. Officer says one person taken into custody @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vvL1Zzk3KX — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 7, 2018

BREAKING: #JSO investigating a suspicious package reported in 2400 block of E. Alden Trace Drive in Sandalwood. @ActionNewsJax is on the way. STAY WITH US FOR UPDATES. pic.twitter.com/aZzC1gzg5u — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 7, 2018

Bomb squad called out to Sandalwood home. Police say a grenade was found @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/39K7UEVirY — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 7, 2018

At least a dozen officers are on scene going around to neighboring homes @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iiYU27Ge2g — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.